Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 398.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $151.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.29. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

