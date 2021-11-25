Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

CCCC stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $966,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.