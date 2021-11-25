Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTP. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

NTP opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $817.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

