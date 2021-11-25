Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 9,400 PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $2,642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,163,569.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

