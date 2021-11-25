Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 47,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

