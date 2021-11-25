CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.20.

CVAC opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $151.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

