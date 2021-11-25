Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

CRIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.78. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

