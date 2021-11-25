CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.13. CyberArk Software posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,293. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -124.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.98.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

