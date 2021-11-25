CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) PT Lowered to C$8.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

CYBN opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99. CYBIN INC. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

