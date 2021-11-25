DA Davidson Cuts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $50.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Shares of RDFN opened at $42.92 on Monday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $70,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $119,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,108 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 20.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

