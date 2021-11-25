Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.55 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 1,980,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $61.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dada Nexus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 1,437.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dada Nexus worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

