DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.63 and last traded at $67.63. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.02.

DBM Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

