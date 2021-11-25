DecentBet (DBET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $848.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $518,044.93 and $848.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.85 or 0.00236423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00089558 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

