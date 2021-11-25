Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ (DCPH) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their sell rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $488.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.