DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Hits Market Cap of $202.97 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $202.97 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be purchased for $363.11 or 0.00614557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.48 or 0.00241153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00089640 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

