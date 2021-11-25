Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.18.

Shares of DELL opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.30. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

