Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,500 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,949. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYFT stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

