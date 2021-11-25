Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

