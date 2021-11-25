Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.16 and a 200-day moving average of $226.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

