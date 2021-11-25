Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 4,589 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,761 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,944 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,002,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,944,000 after acquiring an additional 737,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,655,000 after acquiring an additional 427,209 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.