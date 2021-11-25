Denison Mines (DNN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: DNN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2021 – Denison Mines was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/17/2021 – Denison Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

11/15/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.60. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Denison Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Denison Mines stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 7,201,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,329,428. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,572 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,751 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

