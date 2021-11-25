Denison Mines (DNN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: DNN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/19/2021 – Denison Mines was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 11/17/2021 – Denison Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “
- 11/15/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.60. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2021 – Denison Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
Denison Mines stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 7,201,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,329,428. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54 and a beta of 2.00.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
