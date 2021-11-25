DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.65). DermTech posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 352,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,107. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $607.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.77. DermTech has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,177,000 after acquiring an additional 677,518 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,820,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 278,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

