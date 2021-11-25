Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 11.5%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price dropped 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 3,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 130,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 955,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

