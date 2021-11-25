Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Announces $0.10 Semi-annual Dividend

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

Deswell Industries has increased its dividend payment by 157.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of DSWL stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

