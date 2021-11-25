Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €13.00 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €13.00 ($14.77) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBB. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($10.80) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FRA:PBB traded down €0.14 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting €10.45 ($11.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,795 shares. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($17.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.57.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

