Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €13.00 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €13.00 ($14.77) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBB. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($10.80) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FRA:PBB traded down €0.14 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting €10.45 ($11.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,795 shares. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($17.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.57.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

