Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,547 ($20.21).

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,543.50 ($20.17) on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.54 billion and a PE ratio of -77.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,510.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,655.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($247,886.07).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

