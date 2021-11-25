Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading Up 5.3%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.33. Approximately 351,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,778,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.