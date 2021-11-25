Dfyn Network (DFYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.20 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $21.20 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00068009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00073842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00092273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.14 or 0.07553450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,587.56 or 1.00028175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 42,008,549 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

