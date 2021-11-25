dHedge DAO Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $19.41 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00046231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00241853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00089271 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,946,352 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

