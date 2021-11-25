DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.600-$14.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.12 billion-$12.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY22 guidance to $14.60-$14.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.55.

DKS stock traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.30. 4,026,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,559. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average is $113.09. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,069. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

