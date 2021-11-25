Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $26.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGII. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

DGII stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.34 million, a PE ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Digi International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Digi International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

