Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diginex.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price objective on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of Diginex stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Diginex has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45.
About Diginex
Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diginex (EQOS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.