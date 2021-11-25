Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diginex.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price objective on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQOS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Diginex by 1,027.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diginex by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diginex stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Diginex has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

