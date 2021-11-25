Digitex City (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0135

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00241253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00089439 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

