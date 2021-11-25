Digiwage (WAGE) Market Capitalization Tops $46,182.56

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $46,182.56 and $118.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

