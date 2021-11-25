Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

DDL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE:DDL traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,435. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.