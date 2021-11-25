DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives $4.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $27,218.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the second quarter worth $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 22,711 shares during the period. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

