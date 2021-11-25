DMarket (DMT) Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $528.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One DMarket coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00045571 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00087745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011863 BTC.

DMarket Coin Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

