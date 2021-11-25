Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $2,644,944.03 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59.

NYSE:DLB opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

