Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.520-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.130 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,401 shares of company stock worth $8,615,095. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

