Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.61. 3,757,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

