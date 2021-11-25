Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.48-$5.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.25-$26.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.28 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.480-$5.580 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.50.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $146.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,121. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.