Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 64,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

