DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

DoorDash stock opened at $184.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion and a PE ratio of -51.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.02. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $239,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,669,686 shares of company stock worth $2,167,608,424 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

