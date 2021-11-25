DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $112.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

