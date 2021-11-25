Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

DY traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $98.97. 858,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,079. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dycom Industries stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.