Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,435 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,013.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,634 shares of company stock worth $183,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

