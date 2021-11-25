eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Sells $309,446.49 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,674,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,092. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.