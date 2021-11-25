eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY opened at $72.66 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

