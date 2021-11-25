Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) versus freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Edenred alerts:

Edenred has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, freenet has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Edenred shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Edenred and freenet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edenred N/A N/A N/A freenet 22.34% 13.08% 4.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edenred and freenet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edenred $1.67 billion 7.08 $271.87 million N/A N/A freenet $2.94 billion 1.07 $646.35 million $5.22 4.71

freenet has higher revenue and earnings than Edenred.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Edenred and freenet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edenred 0 0 6 0 3.00 freenet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Edenred presently has a consensus target price of $29.99, indicating a potential upside of 26.27%. Given Edenred’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edenred is more favorable than freenet.

Summary

Edenred beats freenet on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edenred

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland. This segment also provides postpaid, no-frills, landline, internet, and digital TV services. The TV and Media segment offers planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, and DVB-T2 services for end users. It offers Freenet TV for terrestrial TV and waipu.tv for IPTV. The Other/Holding segment provides e-commerce/advertising services; digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices; develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services; and payment services. The company provides its services under mobilcom debitel, freenet.de, GRAVIS, media broaadcast, klarmobile.de, freenet energy, EXARING AG, callmobile, vitrado, freenet BASICS, freenet MOBILE, CHECKTECH, CARMADA, THE CLOUD, and freenet Business brands. It operates approximately 560 mobilcom-debitel stores, as well as operates GRAVIS stores for digital lifestyle products. The company sells its products through approximately 420 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in BÃ¼delsdorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.