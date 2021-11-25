Edgeware (EDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.07 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $92.07 million and $4.37 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046502 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00242897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,547,457,505 coins and its circulating supply is 5,891,265,889 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.